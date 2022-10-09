Stay tuned for live text commentary from 11:45 BST

Ecstatic Fu basks in 'impossible' 147

“I would say this is probably my best moment so far as a professional,” he said.

“To be able to do something like that in front of a home crowd, in a new stadium. It was probably the best thing I’ve ever achieved."

Fu's exploits are even more remarkable given his playing time has been limited in recent seasons. He had surgery to fix the vision in his left eye – a procedure that left him fearing for his snooker career – and was also hampered by Covid restrictions.

“It’s amazing. I still can’t believe what just happened," he continued.

“The way I’ve been playing in the last two or three months, the calibre of the field in this tournament, and the atmosphere, it was impossible to do something like that.

“I still can’t believe I just did something amazing. I’m just very happy that I’m playing pretty decent to be able to compete against the best players in the world.

“Beating Mark Selby, John Higgins, you can’t get any better than that. Making a 147 is kind of like a bonus.”

- - -

