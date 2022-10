Snooker

Hong Kong Masters: 'An important frame' - Judd Trump hit second century in defeat against John Higgins

Watch Judd Trump hit his second century of the match against John Higgins at the Hong Kong Masters. Although ultimately it was in vain as he went down to his rival. Stream the Hong Kong Masters and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:02:21, 19 minutes ago