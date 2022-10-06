Marco Fu stunned Mark Selby in the first round of the Hong Kong Masters in front of his home crowd to win 5-2.

Fu, who is making his return to the tour this season after not playing since early 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, showed no signs of pressure by winning the opening frame with breaks of 51 and 52

Selby was on a break of 43 before he missed a black off the spot. Fu came back with a clearance of 65 to double his lead.

The four-time world champion won a tight third frame after Fu ran out of position when he was on course to win the frame.

Fu won the next before Selby came back again with the only century of the match with a break of 112.

From there, it was all about Fu who knocked in a long red to make a break of 25 before Selby missed a difficult pink when he got in. Fu took advantage with a brilliant break of 49 when the reds were in difficult positions.

Two visits to the table gave Fu a 70-point lead with Selby needing snookers. He got one snooker but couldn’t come back which gave Fu his biggest win for three years.

Judd Trump plays John Higgins in the second match on Thursday at 12:00 UK time, after it was re-scheduled due to Zhao Xintong testing positive for coronavirus,

- - -

