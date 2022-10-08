Premium Snooker John Higgins - Fu Marco 06:29-09:59 Live

Fu 0-0 Higgins (0-0)

The semi-finals and final are the best of 11 frames. So first to six frames progresses to tomorrow's final. It really is a fantastic event in arguably the finest arena for snooker across the globe.

Certainly the largest. Makes the Crucible resemble a telephone box. What are the career head-to-heads between Fu and Higgins?

Fu is ahead on the career duels. He leads 8-6. They last met six years ago in the Scottish Open final with Fu winning 9-4.

Believe it or not, he won eight straight frames from 4-1 behind that day in Glasgow to carry off the prize.

Welcome to semi-final day

A huge few hours coming up with John Higgins facing Marco Fu and Ronnie O'Sullivan meeting Neil Robertson in the last four of this elite invitational event. Three world champions and the scoring prowess of a local Hong Kong icon in Marco isn't a bad way to get your sporting weekend up and running.

Fair chance we'll see the world record attendance for a snooker match smashed over the next few days with the final already a 9,000 sell-out at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Sunday. Will surely be another massive crowd flocking to this vast arena today.

Boys on baize at 6.30am BST.

Results from Friday and Saturday's schedule

Friday October 7

6:30

Neil Robertson 5-3 Mark Williams

12:15

Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 Ng On Yee

Saturday October 8

Semi-finals

6:30

Marco Fu v John Higgins

12:00

Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Recap: O'Sullivan opens up with a whitewash

Ronnie O’Sullivan cruised into the semi-finals at the Hong Kong Masters with a 5-0 victory over home icon Ng On-yee.

Ng was amongst the balls upon the resumption but broke down to allow O’Sullivan back in, with the Rocket crafting a magnificent 95 knock to book a semi-final meeting with Neil Robertson.

Ng will rue missed chances in the first frame to put the defending world champion on the back foot, but from that point on her opponent was simply too good.

“It’s unbelievable," O'Sullivan said after the match. "A fantastic crowd.

“We love coming to Asia, the fans are always excited to see us play and cheer on a lot of the shots that we pot and it makes us want to play well because the crowd respond so well. It’s fantastic to be here. It’s a huge venue, it’s just great to be here.

“I never really have expectations because everybody is a good player. If you have an off day and the other guy plays well, you’re packing your bags and going home.

“So you always have to play well to expect to win, but that’s not always the case. I’ve won a lot of tournaments not playing well and won, but you want to play your [on] best form, especially in front of a great crowd like this. I’m just enjoying my snooker.

“We love coming to Asia, love coming to Hong Kong. The fans are just so happy to see you. We would like to play more in Hong Kong and Asia – it’s the best fans, the best tournaments so [it’s] just lovely to be here. Thank you for your hospitality and see you tomorrow.”

- - -

