The Hong Kong Masters is returning for the first time in five years as Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the World Snooker Tour once more for some high-profile matches featuring other big names.

The tournament, which hasn’t been staged since 2017, is being staged at the Hong Kong Coliseum venue over four days, beginning on Thursday, October 6, with eight players competing for the £100,000 first prize.

Ad

The non-ranking event is organised by Hong Kong Billiard Sports Control Council and is set to be the first major sports event staged by the Asian city since the pandemic in 2020.

Hong Kong Masters Hong Kong Masters LIVE – Fu makes 147 to edge Higgins in epic semi before O'Sullivan clash 4 HOURS AGO

Judd Trump, John Higgins, Marco Fu, Mark Selby, Mark Williams, Ng On Yee and Neil Robertson join O'Sullivan in playing at the exciting event.

When and where is the Hong Kong Masters 2022?

The Hong Kong Masters will be held at the Hong Kong Coliseum venue from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9.

The Hong Kong Coliseum is the largest indoor stadium in the city, boasting a capacity of 10,000.

How to watch the Hong Kong Masters 2022

Eurosport have the rights to showcase the Hong Kong Masters in the UK with coverage from 06.30 and 12.00 each day from Thursday, October 6, to Friday, October 9.

You can watch all the action live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Daily reports and news will be published online at eurosport.co.uk.

'A time-healing process' - O'Sullivan says he is targeting Hong Kong comeback at SGP in Cardiff

What is the format at Hong Kong Masters 2022?

The quarter-finals on October 6 and 7 will be best-of-nine frames, then the two semi-finals and the final on October 8 and 9 are best-of-11 frames.

What is the Hong Kong Masters 2022 schedule? (UK time)

Thursday, October 6 - Quarter finals: Mark Selby v Marco Fu – 06:30; Judd Trump v John Higgins – 12 noon

Friday, October 7 - Quarter-finals: Neil Robertson v Mark Williams – 06:30; Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ng On Yee – 12 noon

Saturday, October 8 - Semi-finals: Marco Fu v John Higgins – 06:30am; Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan – 12 noon

Sunday, October 9 – Exhibition match – 06.00; Final – 12 noon

Quarter-final draw

Mark Selby v Marco Fu

Neil Robertson v Mark Williams

Judd Trump v John Higgins

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ng On Yee

Schedule

Thursday October 6

Quarter-finals

6:30 (UK time)

Mark Selby 2-5 Marco Fu

12:00

Judd Trump 4-5 John Higgins

Friday October 7

6:30

Neil Robertson 5-3 Mark Williams

12:15

Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 Ng On Yee

Saturday October 8

Semi-finals

6:30

Marco Fu 4-4 John Higgins

12:00

Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Sunday October 9

Final

12:00

Marco Fu / John Higgins v Neil Robertson / Ronnie O'Sullivan

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Hong Kong Masters O’Sullivan shines in whitewash win over local icon Ng 20 HOURS AGO