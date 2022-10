Snooker

Marco Fu makes 147 maximum break, sparks 'deafening' celebrations at 2022 Hong Kong Masters

Home favourite Marco Fu made a fifth career maximum to cap a terrific fightback against John Higgins at the 2022 Hong Kong Masters. He will now play Ronnie O’Sullivan or Neil Robertson for the title on Sunday. Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:11:22, an hour ago