Marco Fu made a "wonderful" 147 in front of his home crowd in the deciding frame of his semi-final against John Higgins.
Fu was never ahead in the match until the last frame when he potted 15 reds and 15 blacks, plus the colours, to record the fifth maximum of his career.
There were a few wobbles including two blacks that touched the jaws, but the key moment was potting the final red that was near the right-hand side cushion.
Fu left himself the perfect angle on the black to get behind the red so he could slowly knock it in, before clearing the rest of the balls to the delight of the 9,000 fans inside the Hong Kong Coliseum.
“Wonderful!" acclaimed Eurosport commentator Philip Studd. "What a performance and what a time to deliver his fifth 147 break in front of this incredible crowd who are on their feet.
“Deafening noise inside the Hong Kong Coliseum. What a great moment, one of the greatest we have seen in recent times, particularly when you consider Marco Fu thought his career was done with his eye problems and the Covid situation.
“He taps his heart and no wonder, that was pure bottle.”
Fu now awaits the winner of Ronnie O’Sullivan v Neil Robertson, who play their semi-final at 12:00 UK time on Saturday.
