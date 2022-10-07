Mark Williams had a nightmare shot to contend with during his hotly-anticipated clash with Neil Robertson at the Hong Kong Masters.

The 'The Welsh Potting Machine' found himself in a spot of bother with the cue ball rammed up against the jaws of the corner pocket as he was attempting to make hay in the fourth frame of the match.

Holding a 2-1 lead after a very fast start with a century in the opening frame , Williams was left in a right pickle as he attempted to claw back a 34-19 deficit to the Australian from about as difficult a spot as there could be on a table, beyond being snookered.

"Oooh! Now... he is angled in a big way here," exclaimed Neal Foulds, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"Now, will this swerve?!"

David Hendon added: "The crowd are loving this! Mark Williams less so."

His first attempt was a hapless one as the cue ball dribbled out of the pocket and stopped long before the reds as both Robertson and the large crowd laughed.

Williams did not laugh.

"There are some laughs, but Mark Williams is not amused by it," noted Foulds.

Williams gets off to a flyer with century in opening frame against Robertson

"I mean, look at that. Right in there! It is very unusual to see the cue ball angled like that. The pocket is basically in the way."

Hendon continued: "Well, the crowd are getting everything in this frame, apart from a resolution to it."

There was then a huge roar of approval as Williams pulled off a perfect swerve shot around the jaws as the cue ball made ideal contact with the nearest red.

Again, Williams did not laugh.

All of this drama in one frame of a superb match - and Ronnie O'Sullivan has not taken centre stage yet. The Hong Kong Masters is certainly delivering.

