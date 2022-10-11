Ronnie O'Sullivan has berated "lazy" UK snooker chiefs after playing before a world record crowd approaching 9,000 fans at the Hong Kong Masters on Sunday.

Ad

The world champion and world No. 1 believes the first Hong Kong Masters at the city's Hong Kong Coliseum set a new standard for a sport that first rose to prominence when characters of the green baize dominated terrestrial television in the UK four decades ago.

Snooker When is the Northern Ireland Open? How to watch, full draw, when is O’Sullivan playing? 20 HOURS AGO

“It’s probably the best tournament I’ve ever played in,” he said. “This tournament has just changed snooker. Now there’s a new benchmark.

"Sometimes you’re playing in front of 30, 40 people and it’s really difficult to get motivated. You need to feel the energy from the crowd."

O'Sullivan has urged the game's organisers to use the Hong Kong success story to improve the standard of venues on the UK-based circuit.

‘What can you do?’ – O’Sullivan sees off Fu fightback with masterful total clearance

“Maybe they can look at this, see what’s possible, and it might stop people getting a bit comfortable. Maybe they’ve got a bit lazy over the years," the 39-time ranking event told reporters.

“[The Hong Kong Masters] has shown what you can do with an event. If you have good promoters who make local people aware it’s on, you can see the number of people who love snooker.

“Everybody’s got to up their game. The events are never going to be as good as this, but at least try to aim for it. I think we need to be getting bigger crowds, better venues.”

Fu makes 147 maximum break, sparks 'deafening' celebrations at Hong Kong Masters

- - -

Stream the Home Nations and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

Hong Kong Masters Opinion: Why Hong Kong Masters was special showcase for snooker's brightest stars 20 HOURS AGO