Ronnie O'Sullivan has berated "lazy" UK snooker chiefs after playing before a world record crowd approaching 9,000 fans at the Hong Kong Masters on Sunday.
O'Sullivan admits the four-day invitational event at the Hong Kong Coliseum has changed the face of what snooker can achieve, comparing the tournament to the ATP tennis finals at London's O2 Arena.
The world champion and world No. 1 believes the first Hong Kong Masters at the city's Hong Kong Coliseum set a new standard for a sport that first rose to prominence when characters of the green baize dominated terrestrial television in the UK four decades ago.
“It’s probably the best tournament I’ve ever played in,” he said. “This tournament has just changed snooker. Now there’s a new benchmark.
“I think in the UK, they maybe get a bit lazy and are just happy for it to be on TV," said O'Sullivan after collecting £100,000 with a 6-4 final win over local icon Marco Fu.
"Sometimes you’re playing in front of 30, 40 people and it’s really difficult to get motivated. You need to feel the energy from the crowd."
O'Sullivan has urged the game's organisers to use the Hong Kong success story to improve the standard of venues on the UK-based circuit.
The Essex icon infamously slammed a leisure centre in Crawley for smelling of urine during the 2016 English Open.
“Maybe they can look at this, see what’s possible, and it might stop people getting a bit comfortable. Maybe they’ve got a bit lazy over the years," the 39-time ranking event told reporters.
“[The Hong Kong Masters] has shown what you can do with an event. If you have good promoters who make local people aware it’s on, you can see the number of people who love snooker.
“Everybody’s got to up their game. The events are never going to be as good as this, but at least try to aim for it. I think we need to be getting bigger crowds, better venues.”
O'Sullivan returns to action at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast on Sunday when he faces Lukas Kleckers of Germany live on Eurosport.
