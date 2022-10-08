Ronnie O’Sullivan produced a sensational comeback to beat Neil Robertson 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Masters.

O’Sullivan was 4-1 down and was set for a heavy defeat, before he won five frames in a row to reach the final on Sunday.

"I think Neil was the better player, but I just hung in there," said O'Sullivan. "I tried hard and got a bit lucky tonight. Neil played so good from 1-0 down to lead 4-1. I don't think I potted a ball, but sometimes the game can become too easy and maybe he just lost concentration.

"Once you miss one ball, you start to miss a few more balls and that is the way it went today."

"Marco is one of the nicest guys on the circuit. He hasn't played much snooker over the past two or three years, but it just shows you the class of the player he is. He's come here this week, beats Mark Selby, a top player, John Higgins, an all-time great, then a 147."

O’Sullivan won the opening frame comfortably, before he missed a black off the spot when on course to double his lead.

Following a few safety battles, Robertson edged his way back into the frame and knocked in a long red to clear the table and level the scores up at 1-1.

From there, Robertson was in imperious form as he made three centuries of 105, 100 and 135 in a row to go 4-1 up.

It looked like the Australian was going to win the next frame too as O’Sullivan was forced to watch his opponent score 443 points without reply.

However, it was his turn to miss a black off the spot which O’Sullivan pounced on with a break of 93.

A highly tactical seventh frame went down to the final four colours. A sensational long brown was stunned in by O’Sullivan under huge pressure, before he potted the blue and pink to win the frame.

O’Sullivan made back-to-back centuries despite opportunities for Robertson to win both frames to get back in front at 5-4.

Robertson had another big chance in what would be the last frame but he ran out of position. O’Sullivan went for a brave double which went in and he cleared the table to reach his first final of the season.

