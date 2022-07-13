131 players from 18 countries will compete on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit for the 2022/23 campaign.

England (57) and China (27) are again the most heavily represented nations for the new season with Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby occupying the top three places in the world rankings.

China increase their numbers by four from 23 last season while Australia double their professional list with Ryan Thomerson joining Masters champion Neil Robertson on tour.

Himanshu Jain becomes the first player from India to qualify for the circuit in earning a two-year card from the Asia-Oceania Q School with Pakistan represented by Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal.

Ukraine (Anton Kazakov), Egypt (Mohamed Ibrahim) and Estonia (Andres Petrov) are all represented on the main circuit.

Ng On Yee, Reanne Evans, Rebecca Kenna and Nutcharut Wongharuthai, who will compete for the The women's game is represented byand, who will compete for the World Mixed Doubles title in September.

England – 57

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Judd Trump

Mark Selby

Kyren Wilson

Shaun Murphy

Jack Lisowski

Barry Hawkins

Stuart Bingham

Ricky Walden

David Gilbert

Ali Carter

Matthew Selt

Jimmy Robertson

Joe Perry

Robert Milkins

Martin Gould

Tom Ford

Gary Wilson

Liam Highfield

Ben Woollaston

Chris Wakelin

Sam Craigie

Joe O’Connor

Anthony Hamilton

Mark King

Mark Davis

David Grace

Oliver Lines

Mark Joyce

Elliot Slessor

Robbie Williams

Stuart Carrington

Ashley Hugill

Allan Taylor

Zak Surety

Louis Heathcote

Jamie O’Neill

Andy Hicks

Peter Lines

Alfie Burden

Barry Pinches

Craig Steadman

Ian Burns

Hammad Miah

Mitchell Mann

Reanne Evans

Rebecca Kenna

Jimmy White

John Astley

Oliver Brown

James Cahill

Adam Duffy

Jenson Kendrick

Sanderson Lam

David Lilley

Rod Lawler

Sean O’Sullivan

China – 27

Zhao Xintong

Yan Bingtao

Zhou Yuelong

Ding Junhui

Lu Ning

Fan Zhengyi

Xiao Guodong

Liang Wenbo

Lyu Haotian

Li Hang

Pang Junxu

Tian Pengfei

Cao Yupeng

Yuan Sijun

Wu Yize

Zhang Anda

Zhang Jiankang

Xu Si

Lei Peifan

Chang Bingyu

Chen Zifan

Ng On Yee (Hong Kong)

Marco Fu (Hong Kong)

Bai Langning

Andy Lee (Hong Kong)

Peng Yisong

Si Jiahui

Wales – 12

Mark Williams

Ryan Day

Jamie Jones

Jak Jones

Jamie Clarke

Matthew Stevens

Dominic Dale

Jackson Page

Duane Jones

Andrew Pagett

Dylan Emery

Michael White

Scotland – 8

John Higgins

Anthony McGill

Stephen Maguire

Graeme Dott

Scott Donaldson

Fraser Patrick

Stephen Hendry

Dean Young

Republic of Ireland – 4

Ken Doherty

Fergal O’Brien

Aaron Hill

Michael Judge

Thailand – 4

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Noppon Saengkham

Dechawat Poomjaeng

Mink Nutcharut

Northern Ireland – 3

Mark Allen

Jordan Brown

Gerard Greene

Belgium – 3

Luca Brecel

Ben Mertens

Julian LeClercq

Australia – 2

Neil Robertson

Ryan Thomerson

Brazil – 2

Igor Figueiredo

Victor Sarkis

Pakistan – 2

Muhammad Asif

Asjad Iqbal

India – 1

Himanshu Jain

Germany – 1

Lukas Kleckers

Iran – 1

Hossein Vafaei

Switzerland – 1

Alexander Ursenbacher

Ukraine – 1

Anton Kazakov

Egypt – 1

Mohamed Ibrahim

Estonia – 1

Andres Petrov

