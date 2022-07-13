131 players from 18 countries will compete on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit for the 2022/23 campaign.
England (57) and China (27) are again the most heavily represented nations for the new season with Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby occupying the top three places in the world rankings.
China increase their numbers by four from 23 last season while Australia double their professional list with Ryan Thomerson joining Masters champion Neil Robertson on tour.
Himanshu Jain becomes the first player from India to qualify for the circuit in earning a two-year card from the Asia-Oceania Q School with Pakistan represented by Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal.
Ukraine (Anton Kazakov), Egypt (Mohamed Ibrahim) and Estonia (Andres Petrov) are all represented on the main circuit.
The women's game is represented by Ng On Yee, Reanne Evans, Rebecca Kenna and Nutcharut Wongharuthai, who will compete for the World Mixed Doubles title in September.
- What does 2022/23 snooker season look like after key updates?
- O'Sullivan set to headline Hong Kong Masters at 10,000-capacity venue
England – 57
- Ronnie O’Sullivan
- Judd Trump
- Mark Selby
- Kyren Wilson
- Shaun Murphy
- Jack Lisowski
- Barry Hawkins
- Stuart Bingham
- Ricky Walden
- David Gilbert
- Ali Carter
- Matthew Selt
- Jimmy Robertson
- Joe Perry
- Robert Milkins
- Martin Gould
- Tom Ford
- Gary Wilson
- Liam Highfield
- Ben Woollaston
- Chris Wakelin
- Sam Craigie
- Joe O’Connor
- Anthony Hamilton
- Mark King
- Mark Davis
- David Grace
- Oliver Lines
- Mark Joyce
- Elliot Slessor
- Robbie Williams
- Stuart Carrington
- Ashley Hugill
- Allan Taylor
- Zak Surety
- Louis Heathcote
- Jamie O’Neill
- Andy Hicks
- Peter Lines
- Alfie Burden
- Barry Pinches
- Craig Steadman
- Ian Burns
- Hammad Miah
- Mitchell Mann
- Reanne Evans
- Rebecca Kenna
- Jimmy White
- John Astley
- Oliver Brown
- James Cahill
- Adam Duffy
- Jenson Kendrick
- Sanderson Lam
- David Lilley
- Rod Lawler
- Sean O’Sullivan
China – 27
- Zhao Xintong
- Yan Bingtao
- Zhou Yuelong
- Ding Junhui
- Lu Ning
- Fan Zhengyi
- Xiao Guodong
- Liang Wenbo
- Lyu Haotian
- Li Hang
- Pang Junxu
- Tian Pengfei
- Cao Yupeng
- Yuan Sijun
- Wu Yize
- Zhang Anda
- Zhang Jiankang
- Xu Si
- Lei Peifan
- Chang Bingyu
- Chen Zifan
- Ng On Yee (Hong Kong)
- Marco Fu (Hong Kong)
- Bai Langning
- Andy Lee (Hong Kong)
- Peng Yisong
- Si Jiahui
Wales – 12
- Mark Williams
- Ryan Day
- Jamie Jones
- Jak Jones
- Jamie Clarke
- Matthew Stevens
- Dominic Dale
- Jackson Page
- Duane Jones
- Andrew Pagett
- Dylan Emery
- Michael White
Scotland – 8
- John Higgins
- Anthony McGill
- Stephen Maguire
- Graeme Dott
- Scott Donaldson
- Fraser Patrick
- Stephen Hendry
- Dean Young
Republic of Ireland – 4
- Ken Doherty
- Fergal O’Brien
- Aaron Hill
- Michael Judge
Thailand – 4
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Noppon Saengkham
- Dechawat Poomjaeng
- Mink Nutcharut
Northern Ireland – 3
- Mark Allen
- Jordan Brown
- Gerard Greene
Belgium – 3
- Luca Brecel
- Ben Mertens
- Julian LeClercq
Australia – 2
- Neil Robertson
- Ryan Thomerson
Brazil – 2
- Igor Figueiredo
- Victor Sarkis
Pakistan – 2
- Muhammad Asif
- Asjad Iqbal
India – 1
- Himanshu Jain
Germany – 1
- Lukas Kleckers
Iran – 1
- Hossein Vafaei
Switzerland – 1
- Alexander Ursenbacher
Ukraine – 1
- Anton Kazakov
Egypt – 1
- Mohamed Ibrahim
Estonia – 1
- Andres Petrov
