A number of snooker's most celebrated figures have been honoured by Queen Elizabeth II for their services to the sport during her historic 70-year reign, including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis, arguably the three greatest players of all time.

“To be awarded an MBE is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family,” said Trump in June. “It was a huge surprise.

“It’s an absolute honour to be an ambassador for the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Jessie May Foundation; both do such amazing work and I will continue to support them as much as possible.

"I hope I can continue to help grow the sport of snooker and inspire kids to pick up a cue.”

Ronnnie O'Sullivan (L) stands with his fiancee British actress Laila Rouass, as he poses with his medal after being appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in Lo

Leicester professional Selby admitted it was "great honour" after lifting four world titles between 2014 and 2021.

“It really goes to show how all my efforts over so many years have paid off," he said.

“I’ve not come from a privileged background. I came from a council estate and life was tough.

"This shows that anything is possible for anyone, regardless of where they begin. I’m so proud.”

World champion and world No. 1 Ronnie O'Sullivan received his OBE in May 2016 from Prince Charles, the new King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

"I am extremely grateful for this recognition which is a great honour and has made both myself and my family very proud," said the 39-time ranking event winner.

"It came as a great surprise to receive my OBE and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my family, friends and fans who have supported me throughout my career and made this achievement possible.”

Four-time world champion John Higgins discovered that he was included in the 2008 Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

“I’m very, very honoured, not just for me, but for my family, for the sport and for the town of Wishaw. This is for everyone," said the Scotsman.

“I was told about it a month ago and it left me stunned when I was asked if I would like one.

“Although I’m still a bit shocked I am absolutely delighted by this. It’s fantastic.”

Brothers Joe and Fred Davis, with 23 world snooker titles between them, and celebrated World Billiards champion Walter Lindrum all received OBEs from Queen Elizabeth II.

The totemic snooker voices of Ted Lowe and Clive Everton also earned MBE for their rousing contribution to the commentary box during snooker's halcyon televised era of the 1980s.

Former World Snooker chairman and sports promoter Barry Hearn, the manager of Steve Davis during his rise to six world titles between 1981 and 1989, received an OBE in 2021.

"I'm incredibly proud to have been awarded an OBE," he said. "It has been a great joy to be involved in such a wide range of sports for over 40 years, and to be recognised for that work is an honour.

"I've been lucky enough to work with some of the greatest players ever to play in their sport from Steve Davis to Phil Taylor to Chris Eubank, and I've got so many wonderful memories."

English snooker and billiards player Joe Davis OBE (1901-1978) during his investiture at Buckingham Palace in London, UK, 19th July 1963. He is accompanied by his wife Juanita (aka singer June Malo) and daughter, Mrs Dorothy Hanson.

John Higgins attends an investiture at Buckingham Palace after receiving an MBE from the Princess Royal, with his wife Denise and two of their children Pierce, seven, and four year old Oliver, on March 12, 2009 in London, England.

Six-time world champion Ray Reardon with his wife Susan outside Buckingham Palace in London, after receiving his MBE, 1985.

Snooker commentator Clive Everton MBE following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on November 19, 2019 in London, England.

List of snooker royalty to be honoured by Queen Elizabeth II

Walter Lindrum MBE (1951)

Walter Lindrum OBE (1958)

Joe Davis OBE (1963)

Clark McConachy MBE (1964)

Fred Davis OBE (1977)

Ray Reardon MBE (1985)

Steve Davis MBE (1988)

Stephen Hendry MBE (1994)

John Parrott MBE (1996)

Ted Lowe MBE (1996)

Jimmy White MBE (1999)

Steve Davis OBE (2000)

Mark Williams MBE (2004)

Terry Griffiths OBE (2007)

John Higgins MBE (2009)

Vera Selby MBE (2015)

Ronnie O'Sullivan OBE (2016)

Clive Everton MBE (2019)

Barry Hearn OBE (2021)

Judd Trump MBE (2022)

Mark Selby MBE (2022)

