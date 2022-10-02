The Hong Kong Masters will return for the first time in five years this month, with Ronnie O’Sullivan preparing to face local icon and three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee in his opening match.

The tournament, which hasn’t been staged since 2017, will be held at the Hong Kong Coliseum venue over four days, beginning on Thursday, October 6, with eight players competing for the £100,000 first prize.

The non-ranking event is organised by Hong Kong Billiard Sports Control Council and is set to be the first major sports event staged by the Asian city since the pandemic in 2020.

Should O’Sullivan advance, he will meet Masters holder Neil Robertson – who he lost to in the 2017 final - or UK champion Zhao Xintong in the last four on Saturday, October 8.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby meets former Scottish Open winner Marco Fu in the tournament opener on Thursday, October 6.

The remaining quarter-final is contested between 2019 world finalists Judd Trump and John Higgins.

When is the Hong Kong Masters 2022? And where?

The Hong Kong Masters will be held at the Hong Kong Coliseum venue from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9.

The Hong Kong Coliseum is the largest indoor stadium in the city boasting a capacity of 10,000.

How to watch the Hong Kong Masters 2022

Eurosport have the rights to showcase the Hong Kong Masters in the UK with coverage from 06.30 and 12.00 each day from Thursday, October 6, to Friday, October 9.

You can watch all the action live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Daily reports and news will be published online on eurosport.co.uk.

Who is playing? Ronnie O'Sullivan returning to full fitness

Six of snooker's greatest players - as well as the two local favourites - will compete in the Hong Kong Masters.

The world's current top five are all involved: O'Sullivan, Trump, Selby, Robertson and Higgins. The world No.7 Xintong will also feature, as will the aforementioned On Yee.

Fu is making his return to the Tour (WST) at the World Championship this year after missing the 2020/21 season due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I’ve had an injury for my arm for about the last year," he told Eurosport.

"The last two months it’s just got really bad so I really need to rest it. Hopefully it will get better and I think it’s a time-healing process. One of the big events that I want to play in is in Hong Kong which is in early October.

“I thought I better rest it and try and get it better for that.”

What is the format at Hong Kong Masters 2022?

The quarter-finals on October 6 and 7 will be best of nine frames, then the two semi-finals and the final on October 8 and 9 are best of 11 frames.

What is the Hong Kong Masters 2022 schedule? (UK time)

Thursday, October 6 - Quarter finals: Mark Selby v Marco Fu – 06:30; Neil Robertson v Zhao Xintong – 12 noon

Friday, October 7 - Quarter-finals: Judd Trump v John Higgins – 06:30; Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ng On Yee – 12 noon

Saturday, October 8 - Semi-finals: Selby/Fu v Trump/Higgins – 06:30am; Robertson/Zhao v O'Sullivan/Ng – 12 noon

Sunday, October 9 – Exhibition match – 06.00; Final – 12 noon

Hong Kong Masters draw in full

Mark Selby v Marco Fu

Neil Robertson v Zhao Xingtong

Judd Trump v John Higgins

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ng On Yee

