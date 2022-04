Snooker

'I can’t pot as well as Neil Robertson or Judd Trump' – Ronnie O’Sullivan on why there is ‘less margin for error’ now

Ronnie O’Sullivan has admitted that he needs to be playing well to win tournaments, whereas in previous years he has got over the line when being below his best. Watch the World Championship final and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:28, an hour ago