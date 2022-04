Snooker

‘I don’t actually care!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan says he is ‘on holiday’ at the World Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan says that he doesn't care whether he loses his World Championship semi-final against John Higgins, adding that things were fantastic, amazing, marvellous and life is great. Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:02, 2 hours ago