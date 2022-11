Snooker

‘I lost a bit of concentration’ – Ding Junhui battles past Robert Milkins to reach UK Championship main draw

Ding Junhui admits he “lost a bit of concentration” in the middle of his final UK Championship qualifying match against Robert Milkins as he battled through to win 6-4. Ding was 5-2 up, but lost the next two frames before getting over the line to make the main draw. He will play Barry Hawkins in the last 32 on Sunday at the Barbican in York.

00:02:51, 19 minutes ago