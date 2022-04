Snooker

‘I love this geezer’ - Ronnie O'Sullivan on ‘blood brother’ Jimmy White

Ronnie O'Sullivan paid tribute to his “blood brother” Jimmy White after The Rocket beat John Higgins 17-11 in the World Championship semi-final. The six-time world champion will now face Judd Trump at the Crucible. Watch the World Championship final and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:18, an hour ago