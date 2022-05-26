Jackson Page’s run through qualifying and to the second round of the World Championship has filled the Welshman with the confidence to go on and break his title duck next season.

Page has long been tipped as a star of the future, and he battled through qualifying to reach the main event at the Crucible.

It was a comprehensive 13-3 loss, but Page says he is not one to dwell on defeats and will take confidence from his performances in Sheffield.

“I’ve always been exactly the same, even when I was a junior,” Page told World Snooker. “When I won the World Under-18 Championship, I collected the trophy and everyone around me was crying. I was asking them what they were crying about. All I was thinking about was getting in the swimming pool after winning.

“I’m not one that shouts too much about my emotions. You hear stories of players down the years, where the mental side of their game has been ruined by defeats. If you lose a few games in a row you can start looking at the rankings and things, but you just have to play at the end of the day. Try your best and aim to win as many as you can.”

Setting out his aims for the 2022/23 season, Page is hunting a first career title and breaking into the top 32.

“I think it is realistic to nick a tournament this year,” Page, who is currently ranked 72 in the world, said. “I want to do that and try to get myself in the top 32 and start targeting the top 16.

“I’ve always thought I could win an event and every tournament I play in I am trying to win.

“Since the Crucible, I’ve been given that extra bit of confidence. It has made me realise that actually I can beat any of these players.

“I think maybe before that the other players would have thought there was no way I could win an event, whereas now they might think I’m someone that is not to be messed with.”

