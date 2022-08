Snooker

'I've been scientific' – Ronnie O’Sullivan says other snooker players ‘practise out of guilt’

Ronnie O’Sullivan says that a lot of his peers overdo snooker practice out of guilt, and it has a negative impact on their careers. The Rocket sat down with Eurosport's Greg Rutherford and Orla Chennaoui for the latest edition of The Breakdown vodcast.

00:00:51, 37 minutes ago