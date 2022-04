Snooker

‘I was a bit unsettled!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan on 'seatgate', lack of dressing room and missing chalk

World snooker No. 1 Ronnie O’Sullivan was able to finish off John Higgins relatively comfortably in the conclusion of their World Championship semi-final on Saturday, but one obstacle he found a little unusual was a wet seat. The six-time champion had to complain to the match referee, who was equally nonplussed by the situation.

00:00:41, an hour ago