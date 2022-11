Snooker

'If I bring my 'A' game I can win the tournament' – Jimmy White after reaching UK Championship first round

Jimmy White won the UK Championship in 1992. And 30 years later, the Whirlwind has – at the age of 60 – qualified for the 2022 UK Championship. And he said after beating Dominic Dale 6-1 to make the first round that he can win any tournament if he brings his 'A' game.

00:06:22, 4 minutes ago