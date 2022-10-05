Judd Trump believes when he plays at his best “no one’s game can live up” to his own, although he admits others will feel the same way about themselves.

Trump has cemented himself amongst snooker’s elite over the last five years and kicked on when completing the sport’s Triple Crown when he won the Masters and World Championship in 2019.

He set a new record for winning the most ranking events in a single season when he won six tournaments the season after and added another five ranking titles in the 2020/21 campaign.

The 33-year-old won the Turkish Masters last season, before finishing as the runner-up to Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Crucible in Sheffield with the pair currently at the top of the rankings ahead of the Hong Kong Masters this week.

“I feel like on my day, as everyone probably would say, I feel like I’m the best when I play my best,” Trump told World Snooker Tour.

“I feel no one’s game can live up to mine, but I’m sure the others would say the same."

Trump is £91,000 behind O’Sullivan , but the Hong Kong Masters is an invitational tournament with the next ranking event being the Northern Ireland Open, which is live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+ from October 16.

There is £80,000 for the champion in Belfast so Trump won’t be able to overtake O’Sullivan until the UK Championship in November at the earliest.

The world No. 2 says he would like to become world No. 1 after winning a tournament.

“It would be nice to get to number one off the back of winning a tournament, rather than just a ranking change, that would give me an extra sense of achievement,” he said.

“Any time you get to number one is a special achievement.”

Trump plays John Higgins in the Hong Kong Masters on Friday, with O’Sullivan also in action against Ng On-yee.

The event, which is live on Eurosport and discovery+ , begins on Thursday with Mark Selby v Marco Fu, before Neil Robertson plays Zhao Xintong.

