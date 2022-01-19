Desislava Bozhilova feels the glass ceiling has been broken in snooker, with referees judged on their ability to control the game.

Michaela Tabb opened the door for women in snooker, qualifying as a professional referee in 2001 and taking charge of some high-profile occasions.

Tabb refereed two World Championship finals, in 2009 and 2012, and remains the only woman to do so before retiring in 2015.

The World Snooker Tour now has a host of women referees on the roster, with Bozhilova one of the most high-profile.

Of big-game nerves, Bozhilova said: “When you walk out, you start the first frame and you get your concentration.

“You forget about everything around you and you calm down really quick.”

Sport, like society, has a long way to go with regards to diversity and inclusion, but Bozhilova feels snooker is leading the way.

“I don’t know about other sports, but in snooker we are equal,” Bozhilova told Eurosport. “It does not matter if you are a female or male ref, if you are good enough and you do your job properly, you get your opportunities.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan is a challenge for all referees on account of the pace he plays, and the Rocket says he purposely keeps officials on their toes.

“I have no mercy with the refs” O’Sullivan said. “They have to ref how I like them to and I have to teach them on the job.

“They are good and we have a good understanding, and I am training them on the job.”

