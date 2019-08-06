Getty Images
Trump edges closer to world number one spot with second round win
Judd Trump continued his quest to replace Ronnie O'Sullivan as the world number one as he reached the third round of the International Championship in China.
Trump compiled four half-century breaks in his 6-4 win over Scott Donaldson 6-4 in Daqing.
The world champion will usurp O'Sullivan if he secures a second International Championship title.
Meanwhile, Mark Allen continued his title defence with a 6-1 victoery over Mark Davis in his second round tie.
The Northern Irishman beat Neil Robertson in last year's final, and he enjoyed a top break of 101 to set up a clash with Ali Carter in the last 16.
Shaun Murphy overcame Yan Bingtao while Graeme Dott also won 6-3 against Stuart Bingham, with sixth seed Mark Selby beating Ben Woollaston by the same scoreline.
John Higgins is safely through to the last 16 after he produced a 71 clearance to end Elliot Slessor's hopes. Slessor dished out the highest break with a 110 closing the gap to 5-2, but Higgins took the next frame to seal the win.
Round Two scores/results
Liang Wenbo 6-4 Daniel Wells
John Higgins 6-3 Elliot Slessor
Ricky Walden 4-5 Neil Robertson
Gary Wilson 6-2 Luca Brecel
Mark Selby 6-3 Ben Woollaston
Kyren Wilson 5-4 Tom Ford
Andrew Higginson 4-3 Jimmy Robertson
Jak Jones 6-3 Robert Milkins
Ding Junhui 6-1 Xiao Guodong
Graeme Dott 6-3 Stuart Bingham
Judd Trump 6-4 Scott Donaldson
Shaun Murphy 6-4 Yan Bingtao
Allister Carter 6-3 Kurt Maflin
David Gilbert 6-1 Anthony McGill
Joe Perry 6-2 Stephen Maguire
Mark Allen 6-1 Mark Davis