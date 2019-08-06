Getty Images

Trump edges closer to world number one spot with second round win

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 30 minutes ago

Judd Trump continued his quest to replace Ronnie O'Sullivan as the world number one as he reached the third round of the International Championship in China.

Trump compiled four half-century breaks in his 6-4 win over Scott Donaldson 6-4 in Daqing.

The world champion will usurp O'Sullivan if he secures a second International Championship title.

Meanwhile, Mark Allen continued his title defence with a 6-1 victoery over Mark Davis in his second round tie.

The Northern Irishman beat Neil Robertson in last year's final, and he enjoyed a top break of 101 to set up a clash with Ali Carter in the last 16.

Shaun Murphy overcame Yan Bingtao while Graeme Dott also won 6-3 against Stuart Bingham, with sixth seed Mark Selby beating Ben Woollaston by the same scoreline.

John Higgins is safely through to the last 16 after he produced a 71 clearance to end Elliot Slessor's hopes. Slessor dished out the highest break with a 110 closing the gap to 5-2, but Higgins took the next frame to seal the win.

Round Two scores/results

Liang Wenbo 6-4 Daniel Wells

John Higgins 6-3 Elliot Slessor

Ricky Walden 4-5 Neil Robertson

Gary Wilson 6-2 Luca Brecel

Mark Selby 6-3 Ben Woollaston

Kyren Wilson 5-4 Tom Ford

Andrew Higginson 4-3 Jimmy Robertson

Jak Jones 6-3 Robert Milkins

Ding Junhui 6-1 Xiao Guodong

Graeme Dott 6-3 Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump 6-4 Scott Donaldson

Shaun Murphy 6-4 Yan Bingtao

Allister Carter 6-3 Kurt Maflin

David Gilbert 6-1 Anthony McGill

Joe Perry 6-2 Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen 6-1 Mark Davis

