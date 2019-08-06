Trump compiled four half-century breaks in his 6-4 win over Scott Donaldson 6-4 in Daqing.

The world champion will usurp O'Sullivan if he secures a second International Championship title.

Video - Trump downs Donaldson in China 01:54

Meanwhile, Mark Allen continued his title defence with a 6-1 victoery over Mark Davis in his second round tie.

The Northern Irishman beat Neil Robertson in last year's final, and he enjoyed a top break of 101 to set up a clash with Ali Carter in the last 16.

Shaun Murphy overcame Yan Bingtao while Graeme Dott also won 6-3 against Stuart Bingham, with sixth seed Mark Selby beating Ben Woollaston by the same scoreline.

Video - Murphy wraps up victory over Bingtao with a century 01:54

John Higgins is safely through to the last 16 after he produced a 71 clearance to end Elliot Slessor's hopes. Slessor dished out the highest break with a 110 closing the gap to 5-2, but Higgins took the next frame to seal the win.

Round Two scores/results

Liang Wenbo 6-4 Daniel Wells

John Higgins 6-3 Elliot Slessor

Ricky Walden 4-5 Neil Robertson

Gary Wilson 6-2 Luca Brecel

Mark Selby 6-3 Ben Woollaston

Kyren Wilson 5-4 Tom Ford

Andrew Higginson 4-3 Jimmy Robertson

Jak Jones 6-3 Robert Milkins

Ding Junhui 6-1 Xiao Guodong

Graeme Dott 6-3 Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump 6-4 Scott Donaldson

Shaun Murphy 6-4 Yan Bingtao

Allister Carter 6-3 Kurt Maflin

David Gilbert 6-1 Anthony McGill

Joe Perry 6-2 Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen 6-1 Mark Davis