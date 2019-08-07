The 29-year-old, who won three ranking titles alongside the blue riband World Championship in May during his 2018/19 campaign, will receive £21,500 for reaching the quarter-final stages.

He returns to the number one spot for the first time since 2013, usurping Ronnie O'Sullivan, and boasts a lead of more than £200,000 in the provisional end-of-season rankings.

The Bristolian will now face Tom Ford in the quarter-finals and has expressed his delight at being back at number one.

"It is always good to be on top of the world," said Trump.

"Mark Selby held it for such a long period and it is nice to get back there.

" Anyone that says they don’t want to be world number one is lying. It is always good to be on top of your sport so I am very happy with that achievement. "

“When anyone asks you it is always nice saying you are number three or four in the world, but there is no other feeling like being world number one.

"I’m happy with that and I still have a job to do here, I would love to go out and win the first tournament I’ve played in this season."

