Share
avant-match
LIVE
John Higgins - Elliot Slessor
International Championship - 6 August 2019
International Championship – Follow the Snooker match between John Higgins and Elliot Slessor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 6 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for John Higgins vs Elliot Slessor. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.