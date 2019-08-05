05/08/19
L. HighfieldLiam Highfield
Starting from
07:30
M. SelbyMark Selby
International Championship • Round 1
Liam Highfield - Mark Selby
International Championship - 5 August 2019

International Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Liam Highfield and Mark Selby live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 5 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Liam Highfield vs Mark Selby. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
