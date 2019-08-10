10/08/19
Finished
6
M. AllenMark Allen
Starting from
07:00
9
S. MurphyShaun Murphy
International Championship • Semifinal
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Mark Allen - Shaun Murphy
International Championship - 10 August 2019

International Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 10 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mark Allen vs Shaun Murphy. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment