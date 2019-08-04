LIVE

Nigel Bond - Neil Robertson

International Championship - 4 August 2019

International Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Nigel Bond and Neil Robertson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:30 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Nigel Bond vs Neil Robertson. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.