07/08/19
T. FordTom Ford
07:30
A. HigginsonAndrew Higginson
International Championship • Round 3
Tom Ford - Andrew Higginson
International Championship - 7 August 2019

International Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Tom Ford and Andrew Higginson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 7 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tom Ford vs Andrew Higginson. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
