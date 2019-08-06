LIVE

Yan Bingtao - Shaun Murphy

International Championship - 6 August 2019

International Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Bingtao Yan and Shaun Murphy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 6 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

