Watch the International Championship live on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player

Trump ended the first session at the Baihu Media Broadcasting Centre with a break of 97 to take a 5-3 lead during a thoroughly engrossing first session.

'The Ace In The Pack' has not lost to Selby in four years, and Trump earned a return to the world number one spot on Thursday after his last 16 win over Joe Perry.

Selby would have fancied a lead himself when he led 3-1, but in the best of 17 frames, it is Trump was holds the advantage in the first semi-final in China after winning three frames in a row.

World number six Selby, who was deposed at the top of the world rankings back in March, is far from out of the mouth-watering contest.

Mark Selby will wonder how he allowed his 3-1 lead to slipGetty Images

But having led by two frames, he heads into the second session somewhat exasperated and with work to do to turn things around against a player who has enjoyed handsome victories over him in each of their last three meetings.

Selby will want a fast start when the pair return to the table at 12.15pm UK time, live on Eurosport.

Close friends Shaun Murphy and Mark Allen will contest the other semi-final later on Friday.