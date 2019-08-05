World number three Williams continued his poor run of form at the start of the season having exited at the last-32 stage of the Riga Masters.

Williams lost 6-2 to fellow Welshman Jones, and he was joined by Barry Hawkins in suffering a surprise early exit in Daqing, China.

Barry Hawkins joined Mark Williams in suffering an early exitPA Sport

Daniel Wells took the scalp of Hawkins, winning by the same scoreline as Jones to book his place in the second round.

Defending champion Mark Allen - who beat Neil Robertson in last year's final - had fewer issues as he dispatched England's Sam Craigie 6-1, with the Northern Irishman boasting the highest break of 141 and making two others over 50.

Video - Jones beats Williams in International Championship upset 02:31

Allen now faces Mark Davis in the second round, after the veteran Welshman beat Matthew Selt 6-3 on Sunday.

Mark Selby overcame Liam Highfield 6-3, while in the evening session, world champion Judd Trump looked at ease as he triumphed 6-2 over home favourite Zhang Anda.

Trump would have won by a more comfortable scoreline had he potted a final black in the seventh game, but Anda's second frame only delayed the inevitable.

Trump responded with a break of 102 to add to his other century and three breaks of more than 50 to book a second-round clash with Scott Donaldson.

Round One results

John Higgins 6-4 David Grace

Liang Wenbo 6-5 Duane Jones

Andrew Higginson 6-5 Jack Lisowski

Anthony McGill 6-3 Michael Holt

Judd Trump 6-2 Zhang Anda

Luca Brecel 6-3 Akani Songsermsawad

Ding Junhui 6-4 Zhao Xintong

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Robbie Williams

Shaun Murphy 6-5 Yuan Sijun

Xiao Guodong 6-5 Ashley Carty

Ben Woollaston 6-3 Mark King

Jak Jones 6-2 Mark Williams

Yan Bingtao 6-3 Chang Bingyu

Mark Selby 6-3 Liam Highfield

Mark Allen 6-1 Sam Craigie