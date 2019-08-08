Trump raced into a 2-0 lead against Tom Ford and went into a 3-1 lead at the interval.

However he was pegged back by the world number 26 after the break as he got it back to 4-3 but Trump moved to within one of victory thanks to a fortunate kiss on a long red.

World champion Trump wrapped up victory with a three frame advantage as he looks to win his first ranking tournament as the new number one.

On the other table Selby also went into a 3-1 lead against Gary Wilson at the interval and like Trump he also benefitted from a major slice of luck as he went 4-2 ahead.

However Wilson dug in and he eventually forced a decider against Selby thanks a break of 126.

An outrageous kiss on the pink after potting the blue set Selby up beautifully in the final frame and a break of 83 gave him victory.

In the later quarter-finals. Mark Allen faces Ding Junhui whilst Shaun Murphy will play Graeme Dott.