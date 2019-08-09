Watch the International Championship live on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player

Trump ended the first session at the Baihu Media Broadcasting Centre with a break of 97 to take a 5-3 lead during a thoroughly engrossing first session.

'The Ace In The Pack' has not lost to Selby in four years, and Trump earned a return to the world number one spot on Thursday after his last 16 win over Joe Perry.

Selby would have fancied a lead himself when he led 3-1, but in the best of 17 frames, it was Trump who held the advantage in the first semi-final in China after winning three frames in a row.

But having led by two frames, the world number six headed into the second session somewhat exasperated and with work to do to turn things around against a player who has enjoyed handsome victories over him in each of their previous three meetings.

Mark Selby will wonder how he allowed his 3-1 lead to slipGetty Images

Jump immediately set about extending his lead at the start of the second session as a ninth century of the week (108) left Selby with an increasingly more difficult task.

Having moved to within three frames of the final, the world champion made it 7-3 with a scintillating break of 97 that just fell short of another century after missing a yellow.

There was no stopping Trump, however, as another century left Selby resigned to defeat - and while the three-times World Snooker Champion took advantage of a missed red to steal a frame, a rampant Trump sealed the win after a mid-session break with a 72 to book his spot in the final.

Close friends Shaun Murphy and Mark Allen will contest the other semi-final at 7.55am UK time on Saturday