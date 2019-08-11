Murphy had beaten Mark Allen 9-6 on Saturday to reach the last match but was unable to resist Trump.

On Friday, Trump had defeated Mark Selby 9-4 to secure his place in the match.

It was almost one-way traffic in the first session as Trump raced into a 5-0 lead, hitting a 104 century break.

That was the highest score of the session, and Murphy claimed three of the last four frames to begin the second session trailing six frames to three.

However, Trump maintained his excellent form in the second session and won four consecutive frames, with another century break - this time 102 - in the penulatimate frame as he took the trophy.