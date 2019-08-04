Trump was in superb form as he hit three centuries, and finished five frames with a total of 100 or more.

A break of 93 was enough to secure the first frame, followed by one of 131 and 100 in the next two frames, to leave him 3-0 up.

Brown edged the fourth 63-57, and won the fifth by another tight margin of 69-63, to keep him in touching distance.

However Trump was able to win four of the next five frames to to win the best of 11 and send him through to the next round.