Iran and Hong Kong set up key clash as top seeds maintain perfect records

All four sides have started the tournament with 100% records along with Scotland and Belgium, who also were victorious.

Despite six commanding wins there were only two centuries, one each for Scotland and England.

Stephen Maguire was the man who knocked in the ton for Team Scotland as he and John Higgins secured their progress to the next round.

The English duo of Jack Lisowski and Kyren Wilson were imperious during a comfortable victory over Saudi Arabia.

Kyren WilsonGetty Images

The stellar performances of these six sides mean that the places for the quarter-finals are more or less set.

The second team behind China A (Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao) in Group 1 is extremely tight, with other five teams all having a chance to qualify.

And in Group B things are close at the top of the group with England on 14 points, Hong Kong second on 12 and Iran third on 11.

Both Hong Kong and Iran secured crucial victories over the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to set up a pivotal clash.

After the games Iran’s Hossein Vafaei spoke about how he hoped the performances of he and team-mate Soheil Vahedi could help grow the sport in their commentary.

“Snooker in Iran is at a high level now and it is very popular. Hopefully we can get a good result now and make it more popular for the people.

“We will go in now to relax and get ready for tomorrow. We will see who the better team is and who is going to qualify.”