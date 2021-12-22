Ronnie O'Sullivan has compared himself to Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods following his victory at the 2021 World Grand Prix.

Fans were treated to a brilliant match in Coventry with O'Sullivan showing glimpses of the genius that has seen him to 20 Triple Crown titles during his career.

It's no secret that O’Sullivan draws the biggest crowds in the sport, and when discussing his ability to create an atmosphere that excites and entertains fans, he compared himself to some of the sporting world's biggest superstars.

“The difference when I’m not playing well and the atmosphere and when I am playing well and the atmosphere," he said.

It is like a different energy so it is nice to bring that energy to a venue, to people and a game.

“I suppose only certain sports people have that, like Tiger Woods, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Lionel Messi… They bring something to the table and when you watch them it keeps you intrigued.

“I suppose that is why when I play, and get going and do stuff, that is why people gravitate towards watching me play."

O'Sullivan's World Grand Prix win was his 38th ranking title and the world number three was quick to praise the fans.

“The fans have been amazing all week, even though there is Covid going on," he added.

“It’s a bit like 10 Downing Street here tonight, rules have gone out the window. Mass spreading.”

And while O'Sullivan often appears indifferent toward the sport that has made him a household name, he admitted that playing behind closed doors was a miserable experience and hopes that venues can remain open to fans despite the recent surge in cases.

“We played in front of no crowds last year and it was horrible,” said the Rocket.

“First when the crowds came back it was a bit nerve-wracking, but it is good to have them here."

