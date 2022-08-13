Snooker

'It's all about taking risks' - Ronnie O'Sullivan, Tai Woffinden discuss what it takes to be a great champion

When Ronnie O'Sullivan met Tai Wiffenden. The Rocket spoke exclusively to three-time world champion and British speedway superstar Woffinden to discuss what it takes to be a great champion. The duo talked nerves, risks and what separates the winners from the ones that nearly win. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:43, 36 minutes ago