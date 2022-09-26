Mark Selby admitted the result of the World Mixed Doubles final was not as important as showcasing the women's game to millions of snooker fans on television.

The four-time world champion partnered fellow English player Rebecca Kenna in the inaugural event at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The pair won all three group matches to reach the final before losing 4-2 to Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut

Robertson and Nutcharut earlier reached the final courtesy of a 4-0 win over Judd Trump and Ng On Yee coupled with a 3-1 win for Selby and Kenna over world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans, who came up a frame short in their bid to contest the title match.

"I've enjoyed it. The last two days have been great," said Selby. "It's not really been about the men I don't think.

"It's been about the girls obviously and they've done fantastic.

"It's been fantastic to see them live on TV and get the exposure they've been craving for many years."

Selby opened the final with a knock of 107, but Masters holder Robertson contributed 69 and 67 as he joined women's world champion Nutcharut in collecting £30,000 each for their weekend's work.

Thai professional Nutcharut produced the pair's highest break of the event with a run of 74 in the third frame of their win against Trump and On Yee.

"It's been about showcasing the women here this week," said Robertson. "I think they've done it justice and it's been wonderful to be a part of it."

Mink was thrilled with the experience of competing at the highest level. "This is more exciting for me than winning the World Championship," said the 22-year-old Nutcharut.

"It’s my first time playing with one of the top guys and my first time at a big tournament."

2010 world champion Robertson has opted out of this week's British Open, but Selby returns to action with a testing opening match against Ricky Walden on Monday afternoon.

World Mixed Doubles Group Stage standings

Mark Selby/Rebecca Kenna P3 9

Neil Robertson/Mink Nutcharut P3 6

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Reanne Evans P3 5

Judd Trump/Ng On Yee P3 4

Results

Trump/Ng 3-1 O'Sullivan/Evans

Selby/Kenna 3-1 Robertson/Mink

O'Sullivan/Evans 3-1 Robertson/Mink

Selby/Kenna 3-1 Trump/Ng

Robertson/Mink 4-0 Trump/Ng

Selby/Kenna 3-1 O'Sullivan/Evans

Final

Robertson/Mink 4-2 Selby/Kenna

