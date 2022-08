Snooker

'It's that type of place' – Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals Crucible is the only venue he ‘froze’ at

Ronnie O’Sullivan says The Crucible is the only venue he had ever “froze” at. And it happened twice. The Rocket sat down with Eurosport's Greg Rutherford and Orla Chennaoui for the latest edition of The Breakdown vodcast.

00:01:08, 25/08/2022 at 07:35