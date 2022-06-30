Zhao Xintong admits he is dreaming of snooker's world No 1 spot after starting the new season in impressive style at the Championship League in Leicester.

Zhao reached the last 32 of the season's first ranking event by topping Group 4 with wins over Michael Holt (3-1), Adam Duffy (3-0) and Hammad Miah (3-0) at the Morningside Arena.

The UK champion enjoyed breaks of 105 and 60 against Holt, 105 in despatching Duffy before rolling in 56 and 58 to end Miah's hopes.

“This is the first match for me. I don’t want to think too much. I just want to enjoy my matches. I had good food with my friend and I went to the shopping mall," he said

“I want to be better than last year and I want to do my best. I will try as hard as I can to win the matches and the tournament.

The idea of aiming to become world No 1 in the future sounds good. Hopefully, I can do it.

Former German Masters winner Anthony Hamilton joined Zhao in the second stage by winning Group 31.

Hamilton defeated Noppon Saengkham 3-1 in a group decider to progress boosted by classy breaks of 130 and 114 after earlier drawing 2-2 with Ashley Hugill before completing a 3-0 win over Steven Hallworth.

32 winners from stage one will progress to contest eight groups in stage two between 25-27 July with the final on 29 July.

