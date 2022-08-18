Ronnie O'Sullivan insists his ability to manage anxiety, stress and expectation levels have been key to his snooker success story rather than raw natural ability.

Ad

Despite being widely acclaimed as the snooker GOAT, the 39-time ranking event winner and world No. 1 admits his longevity in the sport has never been a given since turning professional in 1992.

World Championship Exclusive: O’Sullivan 'hated' seventh world title that dragged him to 'dark places' 16/08/2022 AT 09:46

O'Sullivan looks at one with the snooker table, making the sport appear absurdly easy at times , but feels those outside the sport do not appreciate the ongoing strain of handling the pressure on and off the table.

"They don’t even know what it’s like to be where I’ve been, where I go. It’s a very lonely place with people talking like they know what it’s like to be there, they couldn’t stand it for five minutes..they’d run a mile.

"The pressure, the anxiety, the stress and expectations that come with it, it takes a lot more than just being talented.

"It takes character, b******s, courage, all sorts of things, dedication, discipline, challenging yourself, it takes you wanting to take yourself apart and build yourself back together.

"That ain't easy to do, but you’ve got to be willing to do that to be one of the most successful people at what you do.

"So I don’t worry about what people say or think about me anymore, because they don’t know."

'I hated it' - O'Sullivan on why he did not enjoy winning seventh world title

O'Sullivan became the oldest world champion of the modern era with his latest Crucible victory at the age of 46 years and 148 days accompanying victories in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2020.

Despite holding all the main records in the sport, including over 1100 centuries , he admits he will always feel like he could have won more in a gilded career that saw him take a year off between his world victories in 2012 and 2013.

'Magnificent seven' - O'Sullivan lifts Crucible trophy

"But I’m comfortable with the facts and what I’ve done over the years.

"Whether I feel like I’ve done a good job or not, I don’t think I have, I feel like I could have done better, I feel like I’ve underachieved.

"That will never change, but facts speak for themselves, I’m comfortable with getting out my piece of paper and saying: 'That’s my CV, what do you reckon? Do I get the job?".

World Championship 'I hated it' - O'Sullivan on why he did not enjoy winning seventh world title 16/08/2022 AT 09:43