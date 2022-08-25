Snooker

‘It was horrendous’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan opens up about addictions which cost him ‘a few years'

Ronnie O’Sullivan has described his drugs addiction when he was younger as “horrendous” with his difficult spell costing him “quite a few years”. O’Sullivan told Eurosport’s The Breakdown podcast that he struggled when both of his parents went to prison during his teenage years which affected him on the snooker table. Stream top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:28, 2 hours ago