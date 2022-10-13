Snooker

'It was the best feeling' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on having his kids watch him win seventh World Championship title

Ronnie O'Sullivan opens up with his feelings about having his kids there at the Crucible to watch him win his seventh World Championship title in 2022. The Home Nations series returns on Sunday with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season.

00:01:38, an hour ago