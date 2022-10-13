Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

'It was the best feeling' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on having his kids watch him win seventh World Championship title

Ronnie O'Sullivan opens up with his feelings about having his kids there at the Crucible to watch him win his seventh World Championship title in 2022. The Home Nations series returns on Sunday with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season.

00:01:38, an hour ago

Related

'It was the best feeling' - O'Sullivan on having his kids watch him win seventh world title
Snooker

'It was the best feeling' - O'Sullivan on having his kids watch him win seventh world title

00:01:38

'I would change those years' - O'Sullivan on being 'dependent on changing' way he felt
Snooker

'I would change those years' - O'Sullivan on being 'dependent on changing' way he felt

00:01:31

Doherty qualifies for Scottish Open
Snooker

Doherty qualifies for Scottish Open

00:01:32

O’Sullivan reveals his journey to snooker greatness in new two-hour show on Eurosport and discovery+
World Championship

O’Sullivan reveals his journey to snooker greatness in new two-hour show on Eurosport and discovery+

00:00:45

‘What a late twist’ – O’Sullivan misses championship-ball against Fu
Snooker

‘What a late twist’ – O’Sullivan misses championship-ball against Fu

00:00:21

‘Boy, has he delivered’ – O’Sullivan scores heavily to open up unassailable lead
Hong Kong Masters

‘Boy, has he delivered’ – O’Sullivan scores heavily to open up unassailable lead

00:01:06

‘What can you do?’ – O’Sullivan sees off Fu fightback with masterful total clearance
Hong Kong Masters

‘What can you do?’ – O’Sullivan sees off Fu fightback with masterful total clearance

00:01:07

‘A special one!’ – O’Sullivan collects trophy after winning Hong Kong Masters
Hong Kong Masters

‘A special one!’ – O’Sullivan collects trophy after winning Hong Kong Masters

00:01:45

Fu spots daughter in crowd during Hong Kong Masters final
Hong Kong Masters

Fu spots daughter in crowd during Hong Kong Masters final

00:00:22

Crowd chuckle as O’Sullivan breaks glass during Hong Kong Masters final
Hong Kong Masters

Crowd chuckle as O’Sullivan breaks glass during Hong Kong Masters final

00:00:50

More Snooker

'It was the best feeling' - O'Sullivan on having his kids watch him win seventh world title
Snooker

'It was the best feeling' - O'Sullivan on having his kids watch him win seventh world title

00:01:38

'I would change those years' - O'Sullivan on being 'dependent on changing' way he felt
Snooker

'I would change those years' - O'Sullivan on being 'dependent on changing' way he felt

00:01:31

Doherty qualifies for Scottish Open
Snooker

Doherty qualifies for Scottish Open

00:01:32

O’Sullivan reveals his journey to snooker greatness in new two-hour show on Eurosport and discovery+
World Championship

O’Sullivan reveals his journey to snooker greatness in new two-hour show on Eurosport and discovery+

00:00:45

‘What a late twist’ – O’Sullivan misses championship-ball against Fu
Snooker

‘What a late twist’ – O’Sullivan misses championship-ball against Fu

00:00:21

‘Boy, has he delivered’ – O’Sullivan scores heavily to open up unassailable lead
Hong Kong Masters

‘Boy, has he delivered’ – O’Sullivan scores heavily to open up unassailable lead

00:01:06

‘What can you do?’ – O’Sullivan sees off Fu fightback with masterful total clearance
Hong Kong Masters

‘What can you do?’ – O’Sullivan sees off Fu fightback with masterful total clearance

00:01:07

‘A special one!’ – O’Sullivan collects trophy after winning Hong Kong Masters
Hong Kong Masters

‘A special one!’ – O’Sullivan collects trophy after winning Hong Kong Masters

00:01:45

Fu spots daughter in crowd during Hong Kong Masters final
Hong Kong Masters

Fu spots daughter in crowd during Hong Kong Masters final

00:00:22

Crowd chuckle as O’Sullivan breaks glass during Hong Kong Masters final
Hong Kong Masters

Crowd chuckle as O’Sullivan breaks glass during Hong Kong Masters final

00:00:50