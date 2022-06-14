Ronnie O’Sullivan has claimed he only won a seventh world snooker title last month because he felt "bad" for the TV camera crew tailing him during the tournament.

Stephen Hendry's 1990s Crucible haul with an O'Sullivan was wearing a mic during the 17-day event with a TV crew allowed access behind the scenes as he successfully equalled1990s Crucible haul with an 18-13 win over Judd Trump in the final

He hopes a fly-on-the-wall documentary can be made from the footage assembled to chronicle his performance on and off the table at the sport's biggest event.

"I decided a long time ago that if something got too much pressure, or I thought you know what, I'm not really enjoying this, then it's probably better that I lose and let somebody else have that place," said O'Sullivan.

“And I felt that during this world championships. I didn't really enjoy it. But I had this film crew following me so I thought, I better try hard because they're following me.

So that was why I won it. It wasn't because I wanted to win it. It was just that I felt bad for the TV crew.

He is due to begin his 2022/23 campaign at 11:00 BST on Monday 4 July in Group 1 in a section that also contains Alexander Ursenbacher, Alfie Burden and Farakh Ajaib.

Despite having plans to open more academies in China and Thailand to boost the development of the sport in Asia, the Essex icon is adamant the game is not his main priority.

"I don't really have an interest that much in snooker," he said

"I like to play it, but other than that, I just don't get involved in it...I don't really know what goes on in the snooker world."

