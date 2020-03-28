Getty Images
'I’ve done everything I shouldn’t do in snooker this season' - Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he is doing "everything I shouldn't do in snooker this season" but says he has no regrets.
The Rocket won the Shanghai Masters at the start of the season, but has not yet claimed a ranking title this year and has dropped down from number one in the world rankings to sixth.
Nevertheless the 44-year-old five-time world champion says he is enjoying playing more despite admitting to not applying himself fully.
"This year I’ve done everything I shouldn’t in snooker," O’Sullivan told the 52 podcast.
"I didn’t practice, didn’t play in enough tournaments, but I look back and don’t regret one bit of it.
"Sometimes you’ve got to face what everybody thinks is the worst possible outcome to see if it’s really that bad.
" Actually I’ve enjoyed this season more than I did the last one. Last year I won virtually every tournament I played in, but I’ve had more fun this year."
He added: "Happiness, I think is simplicity - when I realised it wasn’t in it for just winning or material items."