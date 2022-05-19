James Cahill joined Michael Holt and Kurt Maflin on the Q School casualty list after losing 4-1 to Germany's Lukas Kleckers in round three of event one on Thursday in Sheffield.

Cahill – a figure who famously defeated seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-8 in the 2019 Crucible first round as an amateur – restored parity with a 53 after his opponent compiled an opening 75.

But Kleckers claimed the next three frames, finishing with a composed 61, to advance to round four at Ponds Forge as he chases three more wins to secure a fresh two-year tour card.

'The Ruhr-Potter' will next face the heavy-scoring Chinese potting prodigy Liu Hongyu, who continued his impressive progress with a 4-1 dismissal of Alfie Lee.

18-year-old Liu lost the first frame, but contributed 100 and 71 to finalise his meeting with Kleckers.

Liu enjoyed a 134 against Andy Milliard in the first round before running in the highest break of the event so far with a 137 against Ben Mertens in a 4-3 win in the second round.

12 tour cards are available in Sheffield. Three events are staged at Ponds Forge between 16th May until 2nd June with four semi-finalists from each tournament earning a tour card.

Former world quarter-finalist Maflin squandered a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 to Andy Lee in the second round on Wednesday.

An Asia-Oceania Q School will also take place in Bangkok for the first time starting on 1st June with another four tour cards on the line.

Two events are to be hosted in Thailand's capital city with the finalists from both earning a two-year card to the elite circuit.

