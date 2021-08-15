World Snooker chief Jason Ferguson has insisted he is not worried by Ronnie O’Sullivan’s recent withdrawals from the Championship League and British Open.

O’Sullivan kicked off his 2021/22 season by topping his group in the opening stage of the Championship League, but he elected to not take part in the second round.

That decision followed on from O'Sullivan's withdrawal from the British Open, meaning his next scheduled appearance on tour will be at the Northern Ireland Open in October.

O’Sullivan, who has been active on the table in exhibition events, said recently that he is happy with the balance in his life - and Ferguson is not concerned by the six-time world champion’s scheduling.

“It’s just personal reasons for Ronnie, there’s nothing to elaborate on, there are no issues at all,” Ferguson told Metro . “I think if he wants to take some time out…when you look at Ronnie, he’s won all those titles, broke all those records and he’s still competing at that level, to expect him to compete in every single event is a lot to ask.

I’ve got great respect for him and the fact he’s still competing at this level after all these years is quite extraordinary.

Ferguson feels O’Sullivan tailoring his schedule is an ideal way for the 45-year-old to prolong his career.

“I tend not to be too concerned if he misses one or two events because it’s a great way to prolong his career,” Ferguson said.

